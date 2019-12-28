Rāhui lifted off Whakaari/White Island

Deputy Commisioner Mike Clement gave an update on the recovery operation on Whakaari/White Island. The recovery team returned and went through a decontamination process.

The rāhui which was placed on Whakaari/White Island when it erupted has been lifted.

A karakia was performed by Ngāti Awa tohunga at 1pm on Saturday following discussions between senior Ngāti Awa kaumatua and cultural experts.

The rāhui was placed on the Island, off the coast of Whakatāne, after the fatal eruption on December 9.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Whakaari/White Island erupted on Monday, December 9.

There were 47 people, mostly tourists and guides, on or around Whakaari/White Island when it erupted, 17 have died and two remain missing presumed dead.

The rāhui put in place temporary prohibitions on marine activities during that time - which included fishing and the gathering of seafood.

The Ngāti Awa rohe moana encompasses the Whakatāne, Ōhope and Ōhiwa coastlines, and Rurima, Moutohorā and Te Puia ō Whakaari islands.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa acknowledges residents, visitors and the general public for their respect and support of the rāhui following the eruption of Whakaari.