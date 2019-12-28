Fuel spill on boat prompts dock and cafe evacuation at Auckland's Westhaven Marina

Firefighters at the scene of a fuel leak at Orams Marine Village in the Auckland CBD.

A fuel spill on a boat has prompted emergency services to evacuate a dock and cafe in a private Auckland marina.

Three fire crews were working to make the area safe in the Orams Marine Village, on Beaumont St, Westhaven Marina, on Saturday around 3.30pm.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the dock and a private cafe had been evacuated as a precaution.

Auckland City senior station officer Frank Walsh estimated about 200 litres of petrol had been spilled, possibly due to a mechanical problem.

"Nothing has entered the harbour," he said.

They were waiting for a professional company to come and remove the petrol, but he had no timeframe as it was the weekend.

​No-one has been injured in the incident.

Orams Marine Village's website describes it as "New Zealand's premier marine facility" which has been providing specialist services, including boat maintenance, refits, repairs, storage and sales for more than 50 years.

It is situated at Westhaven Marina, which is home to more than 2000 boats, making it one of the biggest marinas in the world, and the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere.