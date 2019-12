The Coastguard was called out, as were police, ambulances and the fire service. (File photo)

One person has been killed and three others seriously injured in a tractor crash in the Far North.

Police said the crash happened at Touwai Bay, near Whangaroa.

The crash happened about 7.20pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the Coastguard, firefighters, and ambulance staff also attended the scene, about 60km north of Waitangi.