Fireworks believed to have started massive Coromandel fire

Hamilton woman Katrina Whitburn wasn't taking any chances when it came to a large vegetation fire in the Coromandel.

Fire and Emergency responded to a call at 9.25pm on Saturday for a fire on a Wharf Road property in Colville.

It resulted in 60 fire officers attending with crews from as far away as Hamilton - while two helicopters with monsoon buckets were also called in.

Whitburn and her friends, who are staying at the Colville camping ground above the fire, decided to leave the area and watch from a distance as about two hectares of vegetation kept fire crews busy most of the night.

KATRINA WHITBURN / SUPPLIED A massive vegetation fire in Colville is likely to have been started by fireworks.

She saw fireworks going off from near the bottom of the camping ground and then saw the fire.

"There is a big massive macrocarpa tree that was the first thing to go up.

"The wind was blowing out towards the sea - so pushing the fire away from the motor camp but we still decided to go away until the fire brigade got everything sorted.

"We went across the bay and watched. We noticed that it's gone right along the point then jumped across the road and there's been a small fire near the beach. It spread quite quickly."

KATRINA WHITBURN / SUPPLIED The fire covered about two hectares of vegetation.

She admits that it would have been terrifying if the wind had been blowing towards the motor camp.

"But it was quite spectacular and it was quite amazing how quickly it took hold and went.

"I have seen a few grass fires in my time but not this big. That macrocarpa is a big tree and it just went up and with the wind blowing and the embers blowing.

"Not everybody left the motor camp. We weren't told to leave the motor camp we just decided to move in case the wind changed."

She takes her hat off to the firefighters and the volunteer firefighters that fought the fire.

"They did an amazing job because it's quite hilly and steep, they've done a really good job."

KATRINA WHITBURN / SUPPLIED Crews from as far away as Hamilton attended the fire in Colville.

Principal rural fire officer for the Waikato district, Paul Shaw, has been at the fire since 1am Sunday and is disappointed people have been reckless when it comes to fireworks during the summer months.

Shaw, who has recently been over in Australia helping with their bush fires, was in Cambridge heading to another when he got the call to head over to Colville.

"I am just waiting for the fire investigator but I have walked the perimeter and I strongly believe it's been started by fireworks which is really disappointing. We are in a total fire ban and it's really dry up here I find it hard to believe that people would light fireworks.

"It destroys the natural environment but also potentially native animals as well. And the volunteer firefighters have been pulled away from their families and homes due to people just being reckless,' Shaw said.

No houses or buildings were damaged and no one has been injured.

KATRINA WHITBURN A chopper dampens down hotpots on Sunday.

"The ground crews are just working their way in from the perimeter dampening down any hotspots. The helicopters are now on the ground," Shaw said.

He said there are some big trees that are burning away which they may have to get someone with heavy machinery to come in and help them out with.

"The crews did a magnificent job last night as it's very steep terrain, pretty heavy going, it was pitch black.

"The crews worked overnight until 8am and got rotated out but they are voluntary and so they've been called away from their families and homes to fight this."

Shaw is hoping that they can leave the property by early afternoon.