Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 6.15am on State Highway 3 near Piopio.

One person has died following a highway crash in King Country.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 6.15am on State Highway 3 near Piopio, police said in a statement.

Do you know more about this? Email us here.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Waikato police are warning drivers to exercise caution on the roads ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

Before confirming the death at 9am, police said three people had suffered serious injuries.

The road is blocked with diversions in place.

Police ask that motorists follow the directions of emergency staff at the scene.