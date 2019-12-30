Man suffers spinal injury after fall on boat near Waiheke Island

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust and Coastguard volunteers attended the incident.

A man in his 50s has suffered a suspected spinal injury after a fall on a 10 metre-long boat.

The man slipped on Sunday evening while the boat was near Auckland's Waiheke Island, resulting in Coastguard volunteers on two vessels rushing to his aid.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said the boat was anchored in Orapiu Bay and the man was lying on the deck with the suspected injury.

Coastguard had received an emergency call from the boat about 6.20pm.

Volunteers from one vessel stabilised the man, while senior paramedics on board the second Coastguard vessel provided additional pain relief.

St John Ambulance staff had been collected by the second vessel from Maraetai Beach.

Kerry Johnson/Supplied Coastguard volunteers moved the boat into a more sheltered, accessible bay on Waiheke Island before the man was airlifted to hospital.

The Coastguard volunteers included a registered nurse and an advanced paramedic.

The man's boat was moved to a more sheltered and accessible bay before he was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital by the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust in a serious condition.

"Wishing the patient all the best with their recovery, a great team effort!" Coastguard Northern Region posted on Facebook.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Auckland District Health Board said the man was now in a stable condition.