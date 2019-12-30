Auckland's New Year's Eve fireworks: Times, road closures and where to watch

Auckland brings in the New Year by lighting up the Sky Tower.

A massive fireworks display and laser light shows are set to launch Auckland into a new decade.

Auckland’s Harbour Bridge will put on a dazzling light show from 9pm to 1am, syncing with the Sky Tower’s midnight fireworks.

For the first time, lasers and animations will also decorate the Sky Tower.

The Light Path cycleway will also feature a light show, synced to the one on the Harbour Bridge.

A party on Federal St will kick off at 5pm, while the Britomart Block Party will take place across three clubs from 8pm-4am.

Silo Park and Karanga Plaza will have food trucks and live entertainment in an alcohol-free, family-friendly event from 5pm-midnight.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff For the first time lasers and animations will accompany the Sky Tower’s famous fireworks display.

ROAD CLOSURES

Some roads in the central city will be closed or have managed access from 3am on December 31 to 4am on January 1.

Federal St between Wellesley and Victoria St will be closed while parts of Victoria St West, Albert St and Queen St will be closed.

Elliot St, Durham St, Lorne St, Darby St and Bowen Ave will be closed and Kitchener St and High St will have managed access.

Some bus routes will have detours between 10pm-2am. Details on all detours and transport options available on the night are available here.

SUPPLIED Streets in Auckland's CBD will be closed to traffic for New Year's Eve.

WHERE TO WATCH THE FIREWORKS

The follow locations will provide the best vantage points to experience the displays when the clock strikes midnight:

- Karanga Plaza/Silo Park

- Little Shoal Bay, Northcote

- Bayswater Marina

- Mt Victoria, Devonport

- Queens Parade, Devonport

- Bastion Point

- Harbour View Beach Reserve, Te Atatū Peninsula

- Sentinel Beach, Herne Bay

- Mt Eden.