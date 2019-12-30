Concerns for missing men believed to be in Hamilton

Quintin Hohepa, 22, is one of two missing men police believe are in Frankton, Hamilton.

Two young men missing since mid-December may be in the Hamilton suburb of Frankton.

Police are asking for help to find Hamish Fell, 23, and Quintin Hohepa, 22, whose families are worried about their wellbeing.

"The pair have not been seen since mid-December and it is believed they will be together and may be in the Frankton area," a Waikato Police statement said.

NZ POLICE Hamish Fell, 23, and Hohepa have not been seen since mid-December.

However, they also have links in Auckland, Northland, Gisborne and Rotorua.

If you have seen either man or have information which may help police find them, please call 105.