Man who died in Christmas Day crab fishing incident in Waipu named

The man's body was found in Bream Bay near Waipu in Northland.

Police have named the man who died while crab fishing in Northland on Christmas Day.

Zhongyu Deng, 40, of Flat Bush in Auckland's south east was swept off the rocks at Uretiti Beach in Waipu shortly after 10am.

Local lifeguard patrols were alerted to assist the fisherman and launched a water search with Northland Rescue Helicopter.

The man's body was found and recovered from the water around midday.

The matter has been referred to the coroner.

Deng was the second person to die on the water on Christmas Day – Auckland man Hanbo Bao died following a snorkelling incident at Kai Iwi Lakes.

Surf Lifesaving's chief executive Matt Williams said the tragic events during the festive season were a prompt for the public to stick to key beach safety messages.

"Rock-fishing continues to be a standout cause of drowning with the latest crab fisherman fatality in Northland being unfortunate news on a day of celebration and joy."

Deng's death was among four water deaths so far during the holiday period.

A 60-year-old man drowned at Onemana beach in the Coromandel after getting caught in a rip on Boxing Day.

On December 27, a woman died and two people were rescued after their boat capsized in the Far North.