Man knocked unconscious after altercation at Dunedin fast-food restaurant

Police want to identify the two men pictured following an assault in Dunedin on Saturday, December 14.

A man knocked unconscious on a busy Dunedin street after an altercation at a fast-food restaurant turned sour is still suffering from headaches over two weeks later.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who can identify two men who might be able to assist in the investigation about the assault on George St, on December 14.

The assault, where the man was knocked unconscious, happened following an altercation at a fast-food restaurant, a police statement said.

After leaving the restaurant, a man and woman in their 20s were followed north on George St by two men.

READ MORE:

* Arrests after eight-person street brawl

* Fast food just got faster thanks to two Dunedin students

* Man flung into wall and knocked unconscious

The man was then approached and knocked unconscious.

"The is type of behaviour is unacceptable and police take incidents of this nature extremely seriously," Detective Mark Durant said.

Durant said the victim continued to suffer from headaches from the assault.

Anyone with information that might assist Police was urged to call 105 quoting file number 191214/2693, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.