Whakaari/White Island: Survivor watches family's funeral from Sydney hospital

Whakaari/White Island survivor Jesse Langford, 19, watched a live feed of the funeral service for his family from his hospital bed.

Jesse remains in Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital in Australia with serious burns.

The three members of his "wonderful" family, father Anthony Langford, 51, mother Kristine, 46, and sister Winona, 17, were killed when White Island volcano erupted.

They were remembered at an emotional funeral service in Sydney on Monday, News.com.au reported.

Jesse Langford said he wanted his family to be remembered for their loving values rather than as 'the people who died on the volcano'.

Hundreds gathered at a funeral service held at a north Sydney school auditorium.

An eulogy from Jesse was read to more than 700 people at the Marist College North Shore Auditorium in North Sydney, according to News.com.au.

Jesse said he could not imagine life without one member of his family, let alone all three.

Supplied Anthony Langford, 51, his wife Kristine, 46, and their two teenage children, Jesse, 19, and Winona, 17, were on Whakaari/White Island when it erupted.

However, he said he was determined to persevere and recover with the support and love of his extended family.

The Daily Telegraph reported Jesse said he lost his "right hand man" in his father, Anthony.

He "always had his back", and he was drawing on his father's values now as he went through the painful process of finding another way forward, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Jesse, supported by his girlfriend at his bedside, said he wanted his family to be remembered for their loving values rather than as "the people who died on the volcano".

"Anthony, Kristine and Winona were wonderful to their immediate and extended families," a memorial booklet for the trio read.

"They will be greatly missed by all who knew them."