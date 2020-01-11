Man injured in light plane crash in Otaika, Northland

The plane is understood to have crashed in a paddock off Bellevue Way, Otaika, near Whangarei.

A man has been taken to hospital following a light aircraft crash into a paddock in Northland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bellevue Way, Otaika, near Whangarei about 11.09am on Saturday.

The crash involved a microlight aircraft with a single male occupant, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Paul Radden said.

Microlight planes are typically very small and have seats for one or two people.

St John sent two ambulances and a jeep to assess one patient in a moderate condition, who was taken to hospital.

Police were on the scene.