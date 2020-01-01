Blood red sun greets NZ on New Years Day as Australian bushfire smoke stains skies

New Zealanders woke to ominous scenes early on New Year's Day, with orange haze covering the sky and the sun stained blood red.

Bushfires in Australia are spewing a massive current of smoke across the Tasman towards New Zealand, and it's likely to continue for a while.

Imagery from the Japanese weather satellite Himawari-8 shows the blanket of smoke is wide enough to cover the entire South Island.

"It's been happening for quite some time since the Aussie bushfires have been going. At the moment it's definitely more noticeable, especially over the South Island," Metservice meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said.

The haze is particularly obvious in Otago where a light yellow cloud cover gives the area a sepia-toned feel.

NSW RFS Satellite images show the smoke is passing directly over the entire South Island.

In Lyttleton, Christchurch, Dudley Jackson snapped an image of the rising sun with a deep orange hue.

From a boat at Waiheke Island early in the morning, Glyn Kerr captured a remarkable red sky and a dramatic reflection off the water.

Tim Mackenzie Smoke from the Australian bushfires that has crossed the Tasman stains the sky in Wanaka.

Pyselman said Metservice had been tracking the smoke for several weeks since the fires began.

"It's off and on, when we get a particular setup with the way the upper winds are it tends to come across. We haven't had it consistently but at the moment we've got a front moving on to the South Island."

The smoke wouldn't have any impact on weather or temperatures in New Zealand, Pyselman said.

Glyn Kerr A blood red sky over Waiheke Island.

"It's only a really thin haze, temperatures are pretty warm but it's not really anything to do with that."

Winds will continue to push smoke towards New Zealand for the next few days, but wind directions should change around he said.

"It will probably peter out. At the moment its coming across on norwesterly flow, but later in the week the winds will be more souwesterly, so we probably won't see as much."

Raewyn Murfitt The red sun about 6.30am on Wednesday.

Dudley Jackson The early morning sun as seen from Christchurch.

HIMAWARI Satellite imagery shows smoke from bush fires drifting across the Tasman Sea.