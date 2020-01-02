Baby hospitalised after incident at Auckland's Mission Bay beach

A child has been taken to hospital after an incident in the fountain at Mission Bay beach in Auckland.

A one-year-old has been taken to hospital after a water incident at Auckland's Mission Bay beach.

A police spokeswoman said ambulance crews were called to the beach on Tamaki Drive shortly after 2.30pm.

Family of the child, who was rushed to Starship Children's Hospital, told Stuff it was a "very upsetting" event.

The incident happened in the water fountain on a grassed area of the popular beach, which is about 60 centimetres (2 feet) deep, the family told Stuff.

One family member who remained at the beach said he believed the baby was "OK, but we do not want to make any comment because it is very upsetting".

"We thank people who are concerned for us."

BRAD FLAHIVE Crowds at Mission Bay beach on Thursday after a child was taken to hospital following a water incident.

Police said a person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after what appeared to be a "near drowning incident".

A spokeswoman for Auckland District Health Board said the child was in a stable condition as of 5pm.

Thousands of holidaymakers descended on Mission Bay on Thursday.

Tents, barbecues and volleyball nets set up by the crowds line the lawn's edges.

The fountain was busy with children splashing around, however it was not monitored by any lifeguards.

One person said the panic and subsequent commotion of an ambulance was "all a bit scary" on such a nice day.

St John Ambulance was approached for comment several times.