Papatoetoe deaths: Names of couple revealed

"Ricky" Rohan Nath's wife Sherine was found dead inside the home in the same room as their critically injured four-year-old boy.

The couple found dead at their Papatoetoe home can now be named as "Ricky" Rohan Nath and Sherine Nath.

​Their 4-year-old boy, who still cannot be named, continues to fight for his life in Starship hospital.

He was found in the same room as the lifeless body of his mother Sherine, 32, in the Sunnyside Cres rental on December 30.

SUPPLIED "Ricky" Rohan Nath's body was discovered in the garage of the Sunnyside Cres home.

Ricky's body was found in the garage.

There has been no official word on how they died.

FACEBOOK Sherine Nath died in an incident in Papatoetoe, south Auckland on December 30.

The identities of the deceased were earlier published by Stuff, but were quickly suppressed by Coroner Morag McDowell.

Those suppression orders have now been discharged.

Ricky had made a series of allegations about his family before the incident, a source who had known him since his arrival in New Zealand 16 years ago told Stuff.

He and his wife had separated eight months ago amid marital problems, but had recently reunited and were again living together at the south Auckland property.

Stuff has chosen not to repeat some of the further claims.

FUNERALS PLANNED

A source close Ricky's family and friends said fundraising was well underway to repatriate his body to Fiji, which was expected to happen on Sunday.

The day before, there would be a public viewing of his body in Auckland.

Sherine's funeral was expected to take place at the weekend.

BEDSIDE VIGIL

Family members of the little boy found critically injured at a home with his dead parents continued to gather by his side on Wednesday, praying he will pull through.

The child was rushed to Starship Hospital and according to family members, underwent hours of emergency surgery for head injuries.

Police confirmed he remained in critical condition in hospital.

A family member said they continued to have hope that he would recover.

"There is nothing else we can do but pray," he said.

"Someone's always by his side and we will be there when he wakes up."

WHERE TO GET HELP

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

Women's Refuge (For women and children) - 0800 733 843.

Shine (For men and women) - free call 0508-744-633 between 9am and 11pm.

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for mental health support from a trained counsellor

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger call 111.