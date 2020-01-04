Kiwis told to 'exercise increased caution' in Iran as US, Iran tensions boil

Top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US air raid at Baghdad airport.

As the world waits to see how Iran reacts to the US strike in Iraq that killed a senior Iranian military commander, Kiwis travelling to Iran remain advised to "exercise increased caution" in most of the country.

Kiwis are advised not to travel to some Iranian border areas.

The advice on Iran on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's (MFAT) SafeTravel website was most recently reviewed more than a year ago, and the page said the advice was still current.

By mid-afternoon Saturday there was no indication of any update since Friday's US drone strike near Baghdad's international airport that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. That strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

AP A photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike.

In response to the airstrike, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the US.

Australia is more wary of Iran than New Zealand. The Australian government's Smartraveller​ website advises Australians to: "Reconsider your need to travel (to Iran) due to the high risk that foreigners, including Australians could be arbitrarily detained or arrested."

Khalid Mohammed Protesters set fires in front of the US Embassy compound, in Baghdad during the week.

The Smartraveller site was updated on Friday to include a report of the Baghdad airport airstrike.

The US advises its citizens not to travel to Iran "due to the risk of kidnapping and the arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens".

Of the other Five Eyes countries, both the UK and Canada reported Friday's airstrike on their travel advisory services.

Canada advises its citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution" in Iran. UK citizens are warned: "British nationals, in particular dual British-Iranian nationals but also persons only holding British nationality, face significantly greater risks of arrest, questioning by security services or arbitrary detention than nationals of many other countries."

British-Iranian dual nationals are warned not to travel to Iran, while other British nationals are advised against all travel to the same border areas New Zealanders are advised to avoid.

The UK advice pointed out that Iran had declared three days of national mourning following Soleimani's death. "Rallies and marches are likely in cities across Iran, and could become angry," it said.

When it comes to Iraq, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US say don't go. On Friday the US went a step further and urged its citizens to "depart Iraq immediately".

The UK is slightly less wary. It advises its citizens against all travel to about half the country, while advising against all but essential travel to the remainder of Iraq.

While MFAT hasn't advised against all travel to most of Iran, it did comment on Wednesday on an incident in late December. In that incident, the US said, an Iranian-supported militia fired 31 rockets into an Iraqi military base near the city of Kirkuk, killing an American contractor.

That attack was followed by the US bombing of three of the militia's outposts - one in Iraq and two in Syria. Next in the chain of events, thousands of pro-Iranian militia members took over part of the US Embassy in Baghdad. The Baghdad airport airstrike followed that.

In tweets on Wednesday about the first incident in the chain, the attack on the Kirkuk base, MFAT said New Zealand condemned the rocket attack on Coalition troops.

"These continuing attacks are unacceptable. The Global Coalition, including New Zealand, contributes to the fight against ISIS in Iraq. We call on the Government of Iraq to work with all partners to address the threat posed to the Coalition by militias and to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel."

​MFAT has been approached for comment.