NZ Defence Force sending helicopters and crew to help fight Australian bushfires

New Zealand is sending about 80 Defence Force personnel and three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters to support efforts to fight Australia's bushfires.

The New Zealand Defence Force support will travel in an Australian Defence Force C-17 and New Zealand Defence Force C-130 from Ohakea Airforce Base on a number of flights from Monday to Wednesday.

"This latest NZDF support is being provided in addition to the latest rotation of five NZDF Firefighters deployed to bolster numbers of emergency responders on the ground," Defence Minister Ron Mark said in a statement on Sunday.

An Air Force NH90 helicopter.

"We need to mention and thank those Defence Force spouses, partners and children whose holiday plans are being interrupted as their family members are being called back to assist our Australian cousins in their time of need," Mark said.

"I am truly grateful, and I thank them for their understanding and support."

Satellite footage from Himawari-8 shows a new wave of smoke from the Australian bushfires drifting across the Tasman towards NZ.

The NZDF contingent will deploy to Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, in Adelaide, South Australia, and will remain in Australia at least until the end of January. The NH90s will undertake transport tasks.

The NH90 helicopters will have 55 aircrew and support personnel from RNZAF Base Ohakea. They comprise of aircrew, and staff for maintenance, logistics, communications, medical needs, refuelling, security, and analysts.

On top of that, 25 personnel from Linton will form two sections and a command point. Their roles will likely include accessway and evacuation path clearance.