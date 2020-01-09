Beachgoers defecating in dunes at Piha beach due to lack of toilets, residents say

Beachgoers are defecating in sand dunes at a popular beach due to a lack of public toilets, residents claim.

Neighbours in Piha, West Auckland, say they have come across people urinating at the beach, and have seen evidence of human excrement because "our toilets are just not good enough".

The beach has four separate blocks of public toilets, spread between the north, south and middle of the beach, that close at 8.30pm every day.

But residents say there are usually massive lines of people waiting to use them during summer, and people are now resorting to doing "their business" in the dunes.

READ MORE:

* Giant penis drawings show up on Auckland road

* The feel of Piha is at risk by plans to better its road, locals say

* Tourist shocks West Coast couple by using roadside as a toilet

"The freedom campers get blamed for poops in the dunes but it could also quite easily be other visitors," one woman said.

"The toilet's are a stinky mess when there's a lot of people around."

She said she'd never witness anyone defecating in the dunes but now and then the wind or a dog uncovers "someone's nasty business and toilet paper".

Closing the toilets at 8.30pm when it doesn't get dark till 10pm during summer was stupid, she said.

"There's people still at the beach – what toilets do they use?"

TORIKA TOKALAU/STUFF There's always long lines at the block of toilets in the village during summer, residents say.

Fiona Anderson, who runs the village's camping ground, said there was a desperate need for more toilets.

She said people had been caught short when the toilets were closed and had taken to using the beach.

"The amount of people visiting has exploded," Anderson said.

She said she was responsible for opening and closing the toilets before the super city was formed in 2010 through the merging of district councils across Auckland.

"I'm happy to do that again for free, but they've contracted it out to a security company now."

Julia Woodhouse said Auckland Council and the Waitākere Ranges Local Board needed to do better and improve public facilities in Piha.

"The state of the men's toilet is revolting and all the public toilets are terrible," Woodhouse said.

TORIKA TOKALAU/STUFF Residents say the toilets don't have proper drainage.

"There's a huge puddle in the toilets, there's no proper drainage at all, it's a huge mess. And when they do clean it, all that water goes straight back into the ocean, the drainage is poor."

Bobbie Carroll said the toilet issue was just one of a number residents want fixed, including footpath and road access issues.

"You wouldn't find this on Waiheke or Mission Bay, that's for sure," Carroll said.

"We pay our rates but we've been forgotten."

Waitākere Ranges Local Board chairman Greg Presland said the board was aware of some issues with the toilet facilities at Piha.

"We are keen to see the council address these concerns as a matter of urgency."

Auckland Council has been approached for comment.