The Battle of Banks Peninsula: two fresh faces contest a newly competitive seat

Tracey McLellan decided to run for the Labour seat after long time favourite Ruth Dyson decided not to seek reelection.

A traditional Labour safe seat is set for an overhaul that will see it become one of the most diverse electorates in the country. THOMAS COUGHLAN spoke to its National and Labour candidates ahead of their battle at the 2020 general election.

On the last day of 2019 Labour's Tracey McLellan is having a cup of tea at The Tannery, a string of upmarket shops in Woolston, a city fringe suburb that skirts the Port Hills' feet.

The Victorian-style arcade is an anomaly, ringed by large warehouses and tall smokestacks, hallmarks of the heavy industry that use Lyttelton Port nearby.

It opened after the Christchurch earthquakes exiled shoppers from their then largely red-zoned central city. Its success is symbolic of the patchwork gentrification engendered by a decade of seismic tumult.

Nearly 10 years later, the boutique area is a reminder of the rapid change the city has experienced - change set to be reflected in a series of dramatic proposals to change Christchurch's electorate boundaries, which will see Port Hills enlarged to become the Banks Peninsula electorate, which it was for the elections between 1999 and 2008.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Catherine Chu's foray into politics started with a campaign to get onto Christchurch City Council.

McLellan, the senior vice president of the Labour Party and, as of last November, its candidate for Port Hills, is discussing her face off with newcomer, National's Catherine Chu. The seat, once considered Labour's safest, looks set for a nail-biter at the 2020 general election.

The new electorate is projected to double in size, encompassing everything from Woolston and Linwood on the southern perimeter of Christchurch, to Akaroa, on the other side. It's something of a return for the seat, which was Banks Peninsula between 1999-2008.

The electorate is already an unusual mix: working-class Bromley, where the average house price is $350,000, and the upmarket seaside Sumner, where homes nudge $700,000.

This year the electorate is in for a change of a different kind. What was once a largely urban electorate will be joined to a large swathe of countryside, home to 6500 people who tend to lean conservative. This makes the electorate more marginal than it has been in a decade.

The proposed boundary changes were a dramatic end to the year for McLellan. She unexpectedly became acting Labour president when incumbent Nigel Howarth resigned following the handling of sexual assault allegations against a staffer, which were not upheld in a subsequent report. .

An organiser with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, McLellan trained as a psychologist before turning her hand to politics, joining the Labour Party in 2011.

More comfortable behind the scenes - she recalls some weeks during her PhD where she'd see only a handful of people coming in and out of her lab - McLellan wasn't going to stand in the 2020 election. That is, until she heard longstanding Port Hills Labour MP Ruth Dyson wouldn't be returning.

A longtime member of the Port Hills Labour Electorate Committees, an idea crystalised while walking through Hagley Park with her son, Jake, a new Christchurch city councillor.

The pair was brainstorming who would be a good candidate: "I thought "well, why wouldn't I [run]? I don't necessarily like being the front person, but I'll regret it if I don't do it."

In November she became Labour's candidate and at the election this year she'll rival Catherine Chu, who will contest the seat for National. Awkwardly, Chu sits alongside Jake McLellan on the Christchurch City Council. The two socialise occasionally, both being new, and young (both are in their 20s) members of the council.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Sumner township is a seaside suburb in Christchurch.

In contrast to McLellan, Chu only joined the National Party in 2016. She's the first of a generation of young National candidates who came up in the party in the era following John Key's resignation as prime minister.

Unlike many recent National recruits, she's not trying to emulate Key or rekindle his success. Chu's "heard of John Key and Bill English," but to her they're just former leaders, rather than the guiding lights some current MPs see them to be.

​Chu's parents moved to Christchurch from Korea, where they ran a night cramming school. They set up something similar in Christchurch, which Chu credits with turning her into a night owl - family time could only start after 9pm, when her parents had finished teaching.

She has an older sister and an identical twin, who resembles her so closely the pair once did an Olsen twins-style switch in primary school, briefly swapping classes. They quickly gave up after it was clear nobody would ever notice.

"It was the most boring prank we ever did. No one knew, I don't think anyone knows to this day."

In school, Chu began volunteering for community groups on the advice of her parents, who saw it as a way to give back.

"They always said 'you have to do something, whatever that may look like, you have to give back to the community because you wouldn't be here or living the life you are if it weren't for people being so friendly to us."

She fell into politics almost by accident. She wanted to join the Riccarton Community Board, not realising it was an elected position. After a crash course in campaigning, she successfully ran. As politics beckoned, she was confused about where she belonged.

Her father quizzed her on her political values, and thought she seemed National aligned. The fit seems about right. She took a conservative position on the most recent contentious social issues, including abortion, recreational cannabis, and euthanasia.

She was elected to the Christchurch City Council last year. Earlier that year, party members suggested she run for Parliament.

STUFF Fun stuff and important stuff - some big projects are nearing completion in Christchurch in 2020.

McLellan and Chu will find themselves running in a seat that's changed dramatically. It was here, deep under the Port Hills, where the devastating earthquake of February 2011 was centred. It scattered Christchurch populations, and precipitated a migration boom out of the city.

Many moved to Selwyn; a large, mainly rural, electorate south of Christchurch. The Representation Commission, which draws electorate boundaries, deemed the Selywn electorate, to the city's south, too big; proposing shuffling 14,100 people into neighbouring electorates, 6500 pouring into Banks Peninsula alone.

Considered one of Labour's safest seats in the South Island, the changes could see the electorate become a tight race. Selwyn, the safest seat in the country, saw National's Amy Adams victorious by an imperious margin of 19,600 votes in 2017.

There's a good chance the 6500 newcomers from Selwyn will skew National. Rubbing salt into the wound is the proposed loss of 5700 people from Bromley and Halswell. The seat will have a population of roughly 67,000 and Bromley in particular skews heavily red - a loss for Labour if it is carved off from the electorate.

McLellan dismisses the idea Banks Peninsula will become a marginal seat: It includes Linwood, home to one of the reddest polling stations in the country, where Labour took home 58 per cent of the party vote in 2017.

There, more than 4000 voted Labour, compared to National's 1637 - although some of those votes likely came from nearby Bromley, which could be carved off.

But she's not taking anything for granted either. Labour is arguing that breaking Bromley off would break up a "community of significance," meaning it should remain within the Banks Peninsula electorate.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Lyttelton Harbour will be part of the new Banks Peninsula electorate.

She won't know if they're successful until the final boundaries are published later this year.

Dyson has represented the seat in some form since 1993, with a brief break in 1996, when David Carter won it for National.

In the seaside suburb of Sumner this week residents Alistair and Stella Kinniburgh, who had just walked their dogs along the beach, said they knew Ruth Dyson was retiring but had no idea who the candidates were.



Alistair Kinniburgh wanted to see a bigger police presence in the area: "It's an old hoary chestnut, out here it's law and order. We don't have a local police station. There's been a lot of burglaries and thefts."



In Lyttelton, where Rowena Laing has lived all her life, Laing, 61, knew McLellan was Labour's replacement for Dyson but was unable to name National's candidate. She didn't like the idea of Banks Peninsula joining with the Port Hills electorate because it would be too big for the MP to get around.

"Ruth used to come to everything. You'd see her at two different events in one day. She was everywhere."

Dyson had managed to resist the blue wave that swept the Christchurch electorates in the wake of Key and the earthquakes, which saw stalwart Clayton Cosgrove swept from Waimakariri, and Labour losing once-safe Christchurch Central in 2011 and 2014, with the seat only returning to Labour on the wave of Jacinda-mania in 2017.



MMP changed the importance of electorate seats. The party vote is the one that matters. It determines how many seats a party will receive and the consequent chance it has of occupying the Treasury benches.

But electorates matter too. Electorate MPs are entitled to greater funding, giving them a strong base from which to launch a campaign; they're naturally invited to more local community events giving them and their party greater visibility.

Electorates are also a good measure of a candidate's strength. Good ones manage to outperform the nationwide party vote.

Labour has been emphasising party vote campaigns. In 1999, it held 41 electorates of 67 or 61 per cent of all electorate seats. In 2017, the party controls just 29 electorates of 71, or 41 per cent of the total. The country's electorates, especially semi-rural seats like Banks Peninsula, have slowly turned blue.

National still runs very strong, First-Past-the-Post style electorate campaigns, sometimes risking awkward situations where a candidate's position to the electorate jars with the party's position. McLellan has been vocal in support of MMP-style party vote campaigns- "We need to become a proper MMP party and stop focusing on winning seats" - and this will feed into her campaign.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Stella and Alistair Kinniburgh, Sumner residents with their dogs Greta and Lulu respectively.

"(It) won't be overtly me, me me because that would make me incredibly hypocritical in terms of getting the electorate vote over the party vote and I don't think that that's a very wise thing to do anyhow, strategically."

Both Chu and McLellan say there's no secret to a good campaign. Ultimately it's about knocking on as many doors as possible and getting the electorate to recognise you.

Chu claims her team knocked on 5000-6000 doors during her council race, more than half of the 8000 households in her ward.

McLellan has a ready model in Dyson's success in the electorate, based on being highly visible.

"I've done a lot of doorknocking: the number one thing people say they like about Ruth is that she works hard." Quizzed about "working hard", people responded, "she's everywhere".

But campaigning in such a large electorate brings its challenges: issues that affect sleepy Akaroa, like the harbour's inundation with disruptive cruise ships, are very different to those that affect semi-rurual Halswell, professional Sumner, or industrial Woolston.

It's hard to think of an electorate anywhere in the country that brings together more diverse industries and people. McLellan thinks the battleground will be in the west.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Rowena Laing, 61, has lived in Lyttelton all her life and came to recognise Labour's former MP in the area, Ruth Dyson.

These are fairly blue parts of the electorate, although the 2017 election saw a hefty swing to Labour, one much larger than the nationwide result. Three polling booths there registered swings of 14.4 per cent, 17.9 per cent and 19.5 per cent, far higher than the national 11.76 per cent swing.

McLellan is prepared for a fight.

"We just need to make contact with them and let them know Labour is the party of aspiration."

But making contact with people takes time. When Dyson first won the seat, it comprised just the tiny seaside port of Lyttelton, a tiny fraction of the size of Banks Peninsula.

The candidates face challenges: It's difficult to be everywhere when everywhere is much larger than it used to be.