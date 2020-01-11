Man's mission to find brother he hadn't seen in more than 50 years

Raymond Brooks arrived in New Zealand with one suitcase.

On Christmas Day Raymond Brooks packed up his belongings in his Sydney flat.

Several neatly folded white T-shirts, two Nikon cameras and a pair of sneakers were among the few items he placed into his bronze suitcase before locking the door to his Darlinghurst home.

He farewelled a friend before slipping into a taxi headed for the airport and onto an 11am flight to Auckland.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF It was on a whim Raymond Brooks decided to pack up his life in Australia and travel to New Zealand to find his brother.

Details on his passport show it was renewed only the day before, having expired while he was in hospital having cataract eye surgery back in October.

A week before Christmas the 85-year-old expat decided to make a life changing decision - to find his brother.

It had been more than 50 years since he last saw him. They had never talked on the phone. He had no contact number or address. He wasn't sure if Melville Brooks was still alive.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Melville Brooks, 75, and brother Raymond, 85, have been reunited after more than 50 years.

"It was like a light went off," Raymond told Stuff from his brother's home in Huntly.

"All of a sudden. I looked at the four grey walls in my unit and thought; it had been a long time. I cleared everything and decided to get on the plane and search for him."

Side by side in brown armchairs in the lounge of Mel's Brownlie Crescent home on Thursday, the pair are still emotional about the reunion that they now believe might be 60 years in the making.

Born 10 years apart to mother Adelaide Brooks and different fathers, the brothers were separated as youngsters. Raymond went to live in Auckland with his mother's sister, while Mel was raised in Hamilton.

After some discussion, they believe the last time they saw each other was when Raymond went off to Whenuapai to serve his compulsory military training.

He was 18. Mel was 8.

"That was in the 50s."

Life has taken Raymond around the world. With a passion for photography, he was on assignment when the Berlin Wall fell.

He safaried through South Africa during Apartheid - deemed a coloured man due to his "Maori skin".

"They decided to call me an All Black - that's how they treated me. That was the greatest thing of all, they loved rugby."

But his recent journey to find his brother has perhaps taken the most courage.

Raymond has suffered ailing health in recent years. A three storey fall while working as a rigger on a crane left him struggling. He's come through prostate cancer and two knee replacements.

He married once, to a nurse, but it didn't work out and he never had children of his own.

"I've been around the world two or three times and it came to a stage in the family where everyone had passed away.

"I said to myself 'I've gotta find the last one'. I didn't know if he was still alive and so I packed my bags and caught the plane Christmas Day."

He arrived at Auckland Airport on Christmas Day with nowhere to go. Airline staff arranged a wheelchair and took him to customs.

"The local sergeant helped me, he looked at all my paperwork and arranged accommodation for me. My main desire was to go to Mount Taupiri where my family are buried."

On January 3 he took a taxi from his motel to Papakura and boarded a train bound for Hamilton.

"I didn't know where I was going, and they were meant to let me know it was Hamilton - but they didn't, so the train carried on to Otorohanga."

In Otorohanga Shannon Bell had just dropped her sister off at the train station when she got a call.

"As I was driving off my sister rang me to turn back and help out this papa who needed a ride," the Te Kuiti woman said.

"The train operators were trying to help as best as they could but they also had a train schedule to keep.

"Both of us have an 86-year-old papa and we'd hate to think if he was in that situation with no one there to help.. after all that's what decent people should do, help one another, especially our elderly," she told Stuff on Wednesday.

So she bundled Raymond into her car. Bell phoned 105 and got through to Sergeant Craig Lindstrom at Te Kuiti police who drove to Otorohanga to help.

"We sat and chatted about his colourful life and the journey he was on," Bell said.

"I couldn't believe someone of his age just up and left all that he knew and moved back to New Zealand after so long to find his brother who he had no idea was alive or not."

One phone call by Lindstrom located Brooks' brother - currently living in Huntly.

"He did everything in 15 minutes," Raymond says.

"When he said he found him, it was an eye-opener. There were tears. He said "c'mon Raymond, we're gonna drive there."

An hour later Raymond was pulling into his brother's driveway in a police car.

"It was an amazing shock. It was my desire to find Mel and I was very thankful. I only remember him as a schoolboy going to college.

"It was part of my life that was lost - the family existence and since then we've talked about our family history."

Mel, 75, instantly recognised Raymond when he stepped out of the police car on Friday afternoon.

"It was emotional," Mel says. "I'd thought about contacting him once and made some inquiries in Australia but they couldn't find him.

"He took his chances coming here - not knowing if I was still alive. He left everything there."

Raymond never thought about what he would do if Mel, who himself underwent brain surgery in 2018, wasn't alive.

"It never came to that point."

For now he's looking forward to getting to know his brother, who has two sons and several great grandchildren.