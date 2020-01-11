Nelson residents fear next crash could be fatal

Residents living near an accident-prone corner of Waimea Rd want to see some solid barriers installed on the roadside to prevent further crashes following a crash on Sunday where a car came to rest metres from sleeping children.

Residents living near a decades-old "notorious blackspot" in Nelson are calling for safety improvements at the site - fearing the next crash could be fatal.

The most recent serious accident saw an off-duty fire officer aided by 20 members of the public pull the driver from a burning car after it went down a bank on Waimea Rd near the Quarantine Rd intersection on Sunday evening.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was not seriously hurt.

But the vehicle landed upside down in Kirk Waho's front section, missing his children's bedroom by about a metre.

Still nursing burns and bruises from pulling the driver free of the wreckage, Waho said he had since moved his kids into bedrooms at the far side of the house.

He also hoped to see some solid barriers installed on the roadside, but accepted that ultimately motorists themselves were responsible for their actions behind the wheel.

Braden Fastier Kirk Waho at the scene where a car crashed at high speed through a barrier and almost hit his house in Waimea Road. Kirk and another man pulled the driver from what was a burning Lexus.

"All in all things like this wouldn't happen if people didn't drink and drive or speed as it's pure stupidity. I'm just glad the person didn't die."

Waho's neighbour is Nelson MP Nick Smith who knows all too well the issues faced by residents on that corner.

In 2016 a white sedan previously clocked at 140kmh crashed onto his property.

It had cleared the guard rail on the bend, knocked down two trees, and was partially suspended in a fern in Smith's garden, about two metres from his house.

While he was not home at the time of Sunday's crash, his daughter was and received "a real fright" from the noise and proximity of the crash.

Smith said the road itself was not to blame for the corner being a regular crash site. However, some safety measures were needed to prevent further carnage.

The re-establishment of the guardrail at the site was essential, while he would also be seeking the installation of reflective arrows from the Nelson City Council

A police spokeswoman said no charges had been laid in relation to the crash.

"No road is going to be perfect ... [but] we've had three crashes in the last three years and every case has involved a degree of recklessness or speed," Smith said.

"It is a relief that in the event of these last three crashes there has not been a fatality. However, I am worried that if no improvements are made, the next time we might be retrieving a body."

Braden Fastier Kirk Waho has moved his children to sleep in the otherside of the house after a car crashed down the bank on Waimea Rd near his house on Sunday.

Nelson City Council transport manager Margaret Parfitt said the reported crash history for the last 10 years showed six previous crashes at, or to the north of, the Quarantine Road intersection with Waimea Rd.

Four of them had occurred in dark conditions.

Parfitt said lighting had improved since the LED upgrade carried out last year but it might require further work and the council was investigating.

In the immediate term the safety barrier would be reinstated with reflective chevrons. Police have also been requested to monitor speeds through the location.

Supplied A newspaper clipping in response to the Kinzett brothers crash along Waimea Rd on Christmas Eve 1975.

For Tom and Bob Kinzett, reading about Sunday's crash has revived memories of their own misfortune on the same corner 45 years earlier.

On Christmas Eve 1975, the brothers, then in their early 20s were travelling along Waimea Rd near the notorious bend when their car drifted to left side of road causing the wheels to catch on the curb.

The car flipped over sideways and smashed through a power pole whilst upside down, then landed right way up on top of what remained of power pole and among the bushes.

Echoing Sunday's crash, the vehicle ended up near the exterior wall of the house now occupied by Waho before also catching fire.

"I could see flames in the engine department so yelled at Bob that the car was on fire and we needed to get out. When I climbed out the lefthand side I fell down through the bushes under the car.

"It frightens me to think that if we had gone through that bedroom wall, the kiddies asleep in that room probably would not have survived."

Supplied The wreckage of the vehicle driven by Bob and Tom Kinzett following a crash on Waimea Rd in 1975. In similar fashion to a more recent accident at the same spot on Sunday, the vehicle narrowly missed a resident's house before catching fire.

Tom said the compulsory wearing of seatbelts had been introduced not long beforehand and he felt that had saved both their lives.

Bob was in Hospital for several days with suspected internal injuries, while Tom suffered a broken hand and facial injuries.

These days Bob lives in Queensland, Australia while Tom resides in Auckland with his work regularly bringing him back to Nelson each year.

He said even now, he can't go past that site without reliving the accident in his mind.

"I have seen that this is a notorious blackspot and many have come to grief there. I was pleased to see the crash barrier erected for the safety of the local residents. I still believe that they need to change the camber on that section of road as the lefthand side slopes to the left while the road curves to the right."