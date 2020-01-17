Fire and Emergency seeks 'well-connected' reps for advisory group

FENZ Tasman Marlborough area commander Grant Haywood says they need a comprehensive plan, unique to Marlborough, which can be rolled out when a crisis hits.

Marlborough is one of the first regions to receive a new advisory body to help the region cope in an emergency.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) are rolling out Local Advisory Committees in efforts to make the community "more resilient".

FENZ Tasman Marlborough area commander Grant Haywood said when a crisis hit they needed a plan which understood Marlborough's vulnerabilities.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Dry grass in Marlborough makes for strong fire fuel during the summer months.

As each community was different, based on different values and industries, they needed to identify ways to reduce risk, prepare for and respond to fire and other emergencies, and recover quickly when they happen, Haywood said.

"Each of those local plans around the country are going to be distinctly different," Haywood said.

STUFF The Boxing Day fires in 2000 show Marlborough is no stranger to crisis mode.

"The way that we prepare a community to reduce the consequences of fire, is the same to reduce the risk of other events as well.

"When there is an event, it is far reaching. We need to better prepare and incorporate all those flow on effects in our planning, but we don't know what those are.

"These committees are going to be an opportunity to sense check our plans and will make sure they have a voice in what we do."

STUFF Smoke billows over houses and the Wither Hills in the Boxing Day fires of 2000.

The committees would be charged with informing FENZ of what the community sees as being the key risks and vulnerabilities.

The first seven committees would be set up by June 2020 in Marlborough, Northland, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Chatham Islands, West Coast and Otago.

Each committee would have about 5 to 8 members, including a chair and deputy chair.

FENZ was seeking members of the community, who were "well-connected", could engage with a range of networks and represent a diverse range of interests.

The committee members were likely to meet quarterly to share and discuss Marlborough's views and concerns. They would receive a "modest fee" for time spent in meetings and on community engagement activities.

Fenz's board would appoint members to Local Advisory Committees, following a nomination and selection process. Appointments would be for up to three years, with the possibility of reappointment.