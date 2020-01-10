Wellington's most unlucky spots for parking tickets

Jane Bowman-Trently managed to get a Wellington ticket waived but wondered how many others had been caught out with a similar parking sensor issue.

Parkers beware - if you want to avoid getting pinged with a ticket in the capital then it's best to avoid certain streets and even individual parks.

Wellington City Council has released data to Stuff showing the spots where people were issued the most tickets across the November 2018 to October 2019 period.

The five inner city streets which topped the list pulled in over $1.2m in parking fines.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Car park 3082 on Lower Cuba St, which is one of the top spots to get a ticket.

The over 9000 parking tickets issued on Featherston Street wracked up more than $300,000 for the council's coffers, making it the most profitable street when it comes to penalising drivers.

The second street where people were stung the most was Victoria St, with nearly 8,000 tickets issued followed by Cuba St, The Terrance and Dixon St - all amassing over $200,000 in fines.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Parking tickets in Wellington city earnt the council over one million dollars in 2018/2019.

The top five streets where the most tickets were issued all had one thing in common - a range of special parking spaces. This includes clear ways, bus stops, metered parking, loading zones, motorcycle parking and taxi ranks.

The most costly car park in the city was park 3090, in Lower Cuba Street. That park alone rackeded up 144 infringements between November 2018 and October 2019, costing drivers nearly $6,000.

That was followed closely by park 2311 on Featherston St near the Victoria University Law School, which amassed 132 infringements worth over $5,000.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Park 3090 (pictured) was the space which amassed the most amount of tickets.

Two other Cuba St parks also featured on the most hit list.

Those who diligently feed the meter were still having to fork out. The council implemented changes to the cost of parking across the city last year. The cheapest hourly rate in the city is now $2.50 per hour, while the most expensive in council owned parks is $4.50 per hour.

Wellington City Council has implemented a number of changes to its parking regime in recent years. In 2019, the popular parking app Phone2Park was scrapped.

STUFF More than 2200 angry motorists have signed a petition urging Wellington City Council to reconsider its decision to scrap a popular parking app.

The app, which had around 16,000 users, allowed motorists to pay for parking in any council-controlled space using their phone.

It also sent reminders before parking was due to expire, allowing users to extend parking time without returning to their car, and obtain refunds on any unused parking time.

Since the introduction of sensors for parks in Wellington in 2016, nearly 5,000 parking tickets were overturned due to sensor error - and those were only times when people elected to appeal rather than simply pay.