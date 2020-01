A person has been left critically injured after being hit by a truck trailer near Tokoroa.

A person is in a critical condition after being hit by a truck trailer in South Waikato.

Police and ambulance were called about 3.20pm on Friday.

The incident happened on Forest Road in Kinleith, near Tokoroa, a police spokeswoman said.

St John Ambulance said paramedics treated one patient.

A helicopter was called and has taken the person to Waikato Hospital.