Search for missing pāua divers to resume on Saturday

A search is underway for two missing pāua divers in Wairarapa.

Search and rescue teams are expected to resume a search for two pāua divers missing off the Wairarapa coast on Saturday morning.

The pair, who were diving using snorkels, failed to return to shore near Mataikona after entering the water on Friday. Police were alerted at 11.34am.

It is understood the missing pair are a father and son.

Sergeant Anthony Matheson said a search had been launched involving two helicopters, the Police's Lady Elizabeth IV boat, surf lifesavers and a large number of fishing vessels involved in a nearby fishing competition.

A helicopter and the Lady Elizabeth carried on the search into Friday evening before it was called off for the night around 8pm, police said.

Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club captain Mike Taylor said they had contributed an inflatable rescue boat, crew and an observer to the search.

He said the situation was a timely reminder for all water users to stay within their limits, observe conditions and to check their equipment.

A person involved in the Castlepoint Fishing Competition, who asked to remain anonymous, said about a dozen vessels from the competition volunteered to search for the missing people.