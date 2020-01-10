NZDF sends health teams and chaplain to help fight Australian bushfires

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is sending an environmental health team, a primary health care team and a chaplain to help battle bushfires in Australia.

The health care team would relieve an Australian Defence Force (ADF) team providing medical support to troops, while the environmental health team would work with NZDF combat engineers to monitor conditions and assess risks to personnel, Defence Minister Ron Mark said on Friday.

The latest contingent would travel to Kangaroo Island in South Australia on Saturday, bringing the number of NZDF personnel supporting the ADF to 112.

It follows three New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters and crew and two Army combat engineer sections sent to Australia since Monday.

The NZDF is also operating a C-130 aircraft, crew and support team out of Richmond Air Force base near Sydney, and two air load teams supporting tasks throughout Australia.

Mark said he was in close contact with his Australian counterpart, and the NZDF was standing by to do whatever else it could.