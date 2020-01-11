Critical injuries in Queenstown crash

Queenstown deputy chief fire officer Bobby Lamont speaks at the scene of a serious crash in the Otago town.

A man has been critically injured in a three-car crash in Queenstown.

The crash happened at the intersection of Frankton and Middleton roads about 7.25am on Saturday.

Police said one person sustained critical injuries and a second had minor injuries.

Queenstown deputy chief fire officer Bobby Lamont said the injured man was flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Others involved in the crash were taken to a local medical centre.

Frankton Rd (State Highway 6A) was closed for several hours as the serious crash unit examined the scene.

The road is the main route between Frankton and central Queenstown.

A reporter she saw multiple people walking along the Frankton track while the road was closed, including some with suitcases heading to the airport in Frankton.

A detour was available for motorists via Arthurs Point, but there was a 30-minute delay before SH6A reopened about midday.

"Police would like to thank motorists for their patience," they said in a statement.