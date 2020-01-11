Community gardens providing more than food for those mucking in

Oscar Kohi, 6, mucks in at the Marton community garden during a working bee on Saturday while Maisey Kohi, 3, takes a wee break.

Two green-thumbed projects are creating food for their towns and growing strong community bonds.

Plenty of people were out at the community gardens in Feilding and Marton on Saturday, taking advantage of the good weather to get stuck in to various jobs.

Both gardens were built on the basis that anyone in the towns could head there and take food they needed, with no obligation to help if they could not fit it into their schedules.

It was Hone Potaka's first day at the Marton garden, although he said he had taken food from there many times.

﻿

READ MORE:

* What to do in the garden this weekend

* A growing collection: How plants took over my house and did wonders for my mental health

* How to care for your veggie garden while you're away from home

"I figured I had a free day today to give back to the community."

There was plenty of produce on offer at the garden at the moment, especially potatoes and lettuces, he said.

Going to the garden was a great way to meet people and make Marton a more connected place.

"Instead of just walking past people because you don't know them, you end up saying hello."

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Marton's community garden, which was established on a former bowling club green, provides free food for the community.

Nicola Thomas, who only recently moved to Marton after time spent in Auckland and overseas, echoed Potaka's view.

"That's the reason I came to Marton – being part of a community.

"In Auckland, everyone is anonymous. Coming to a smaller town, I didn't want that again."

Although there were many volunteering opportunities in Marton, the garden was a great way to give something back to the community, she said.

Project Marton co-ordinator Cath Ash said the garden was established on the former bowls club at the back of Centennial Park four years ago.

"It's great to be able to feed our community with bountiful, organic, fresh food.".

Although it was primarily seen as a way to grow fruit and vegetables for people, it was also a place for people to learn how they could create their own gardens.

Project Marton recently moved its offices to the garden, which made Ash aware of how many people went to the gardens throughout the week.

There could be more than a dozen groups a day going through, with some even just using the space as a nice place to have a picnic, she said.

People could also turn up for as little as half an hour to help, and on non-working-bee days, if that worked for them, Ash said.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Allison Brebner wheels a barrow of manure around the Feilding community garden.

Over at Duke St, Fielding, Vanessa Witt​ was busy with her parents – who handily work across the road from the community garden there – and an army of volunteers weeding, mulching and planting.

She said the Feilding garden was built to make use of vacant Te Kāhui Whakatau, Office of Treaty Settlements, land that was being mown and weed-sprayed every week.

Now, it is a flourishing permaculture garden based on sharing.

The food from the garden was shared, there was a sharing table where people could drop off excess fruit and vegetables from their gardens, and people were encouraged to share conversation, she said.

"We are never going to feed all of Feilding with all this, but it's about sharing ideas.

"People have asked what happens if people steal stuff, but they can't because this is free for everyone."

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Vanessa Witt, who helped start the Feilding community garden, says getting involved is a great way for people to share ideas and make friends.

She knew of people who had gone to the garden just to help out, but had gone on to meet people and make great friends.

Both community gardens run working bees on the second Saturday of every month, starting at 9am.

For more information on the Marton garden, phone 06 327 7633, email martoncommunitygarden@gmail.com or search for it on Facebook.

For more about the Feilding garden, email info@transitionfeilding.org.nz or find Transition Feilding on Facebook.