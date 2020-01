A man has been arrested after allegedly talking indecently to two young girls at Otarawairere beach on January 8.

Whakatāne police arrested the 53-year-old man after an incident at Otarawairere beach on January 8.

He's been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Monday.