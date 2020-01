Smiths Ave in Papakura, where a person has been struck by a vehicle.

A child has been killed after being hit by a car in a south Auckland driveway.

Police were called to the Smiths Ave, Papakura, address about 5.05pm on Saturday.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said two jeeps were sent to the scene along with one ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

