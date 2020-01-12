'Creepy' Santa comes down from Auckland's Queen St with an unknown future

After about 60 years of towering over Auckland, Santa has been dismantled for the last time.

It's the end of an era in Auckland as a giant Santa that has towered over Queen St at Christmas for about 60 years is taken down for the last time.

And the future of the 18-metre festive figure - as well as what will replace it to celebrate Christmas in the city remains unclear.

In November it was revealed that Christmas 2019 would be the last for the giant, "creepy" Santa - which had earned its popular unofficial moniker due to an earlier version's winking eye and beckoning finger.

The maintenance and assembly of Mr Claus was costing more than $200,000 every year so Heart of the City decided it was a "fitting time" for him to take a "well-earned rest".

"We know Santa is well-loved by many Aucklanders, but sadly, for a combination of reasons, it is time to retire this model," chief executive Viv Beck said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The future for Heart of the City's giant Santa remains unclear.

Speaking to Stuff on Friday, Beck said Santa would be going back into storage while his "final resting place" was determined.

"We've got some interesting opportunities and a few options we are looking at and we decided to take the time to explore the options before that decision is made."

Beck stayed mum on that "varied" options it would be considering.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Workers prepare to pull Santa off the side of the Farmers building on Queen St.

"We wanted to focus initially on giving people the chance to share memories rather than us talk about what was going to happen to him straight away so we've given it a little bit of time to work that through after the [Christmas] break.

"Once I get back we can start to focus more on that."

Beck wouldn't comment on whether or not some of these options involved Santa being sold on.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF One of Santa's reindeers is hoisted down.

It also wasn't known if simply disposing of the figure was one of the options that would be considered.

On Sunday, many onlookers watched as Santa and his reindeer were taken off the building on the corner of Victoria St West and Queen St.

Piece by piece, the figures were loaded onto the back of trucks and taken away. By 10.30am, Santa's head had been hoisted down to the workers below.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Santa is strapped on the back of a truck as workers prepare him for his final ride away from the Queen St site he has towered over for decades.

Wayne Richardson said he had heard Santa was coming down and decided to head along to take some pictures since he was going to be in the area.

He said he hand fond memories of the man in the red suit and would see it while visiting Smith and Caugheys department store at Christmas time.

The figure was a cool thing for Auckland it was shame to see it go, he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Onlookers watch as Santa is dismantled.

Richard Cornell, who was in the city for the tennis, said he had memories of seeing the figure on TV during the Farmers Santa Parade.

He said it was a bonus that he and his granddaughter were in the city to see it for the last time but said it was sad for the next generation who wouldn't get to experience it.

Beck was quick to reiterate the end of the giant Santa did not mean the end of celebrating Christmas in the CBD and future plans were already underway.

The city's giant Santa first appeared in 1960 outside Farmers, on the corner of Hobson St and Wyndham St. He was hoisted up every year until 1990, when the building was sold.

He relocated to a Farmers in Manukau from 1991 to 1995, but his tatty appearance in 1996 saw him receive one of his many makeovers.

It cost about $40,000 to bring him up to scratch before he found a new home above Whitcoulls on Queen St. Santa was sold to the business in 2003, but it gifted it to Heart of the City in 2008.

In 2009, the jolly figure underwent his second makeover to the tune of more than $100,000.

The makeover saw his famous - or infamous - winking eye and beckoning finger immobilised, and he was joined by reindeer and presents.

However, in 2011 he was named the world's most unintentionally creepy Christmas ornament on Cracked.com.

In 2014, Heart of the City decided a $180,000 bill to restore the bearded man was too steep.

But after public backlash, Heart of the City, construction company Mansons TCLM and SkyCity worked together to keep the statue in its place.

Journalist Hayden Donnell, who campaigned in 2018 to have the bearded man wink and beckon again, said he was "pretty devastated" Santa wouldn't make a return for Christmas in 2020.