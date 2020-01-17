Police search for missing teenager Joanne Coles who was last seen in Lower Hutt

Police are looking for teenager Joanne Coles who has been missing since September 30.

Police are looking for a a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than three months.

Joanne Coles was last spotted in Petone in Lower Hutt on September 30, 2019.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants and black max sneakers.

On social media, police said she is Māori 185cm tall and of small build.

The teenager has links to Hutt Valley, Wellington, Levin and Napier.

Anyone who knows the location of the teenager could contact Wellington District Police on Facebook, anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call 105 and quote file number 190930/7110.