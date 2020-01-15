Bus fire in Wellington suburb of Wadestown

A bus in Wellington burst into flames on Wednesday morning.

Commuters in the capital got a warm start to their morning when the bus they were travelling on caught fire.

A bus operating for Metlink ignited at the intersection of Vautier Avenue and Cecil Road, outside the Wadestown shops, shortly after 7am on Wednesday morning.

ROBERT KITCHIN Firefighters put out a fire on a bus in Wadestown.

There were about six people onboard the bus at the time, and no-one was injured.

Fire crews responded and quickly put out the blaze which was at the rear of the vehicle.

Senior station officer from Thorndon fire station Paul Lyall said the bus "burst into flames".

"The commuter bus was heading into the city. On the way up the hill the driver noticed a lot of fumes coming in from the back of the bus.

"He thought it may have been exhaust fumes. As he was slowing down it got intense. He stopped the bus and it burst into flames."

The fire would be investigated, he said.

"It could be an electrical fault within the system or could be a fuel leak."

NZ Bus chief commercial officer Scott Thorne said on Wednesday morning that the fire started in the bus' diesel engine, but the exact cause was not yet known.

The bus was about 10-years-old, with commuter buses typically lasting 20 years, and fires were rare, he said.

"This is rare. Clearly we have processes in place to ensure the buses are in suitable condition."

As of 9am on Wednesday, he said the bus had been cleared and the route was operating normally.

