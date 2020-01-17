Cyclists tow coffin length of South Island campaigning for Pharmac funding

Dunedin couple, Camilla and Julian Cox are cycling the length of the South Island towing a coffin in a campaign for increased Pharmac funding.

A 1200-kilometre tandem cycle campaigning through the South Island for better government funding of medicines is supported by Blenheim's Chris McMurtrie, who lost his wife Emily to cancer.

This weekend the coffin-towing cycle campaign by Dunedin couple Julian and Camilla Cox rides into Marlborough, where the community rallied to the support of Emily Stein, who died at 32 in May last year after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer three years earlier.

Emily Stein was part of a group of New Zealand women who petitioned Parliament for the funding of Kadcyla, which could have prolonged her life.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Blenheim woman Emily Stein, with daughters Ada and Mabel, died from breast cancer last year.

Pharmac, the agency deciding which medicines and pharmaceutical products are subsidised for use in the community and public hospitals, later announced it would not fund the treatment.

In the eight months since Emily's death Pharmac has announced funding arrangements for Kadcyla and, this week, proposed arrangements for funding another breast cancer drug, Ibrance.

NICOLA COX/SUPPLIED The campaign is important to the Cox family because their 19-year-old daughter Rachael, right, has cystic fibrosis.

The Marlborough community donated close to $47,000 to Emily and her husband through a Givealittle page, to support treatment.

In a statement today, Mr McMurtrie urged New Zealanders to support the campaign and thanked those who were doing so.

"Emily knew that, realistically, her campaign for better access to non-funded drugs was not going to benefit her, as she was quickly running out of time.

"She pushed on anyway in the hope that other people in her situation would see the day New Zealand caught up with other developed countries in the world in relation to drug funding," he said.

McMurtrie said his wife "would be so proud to see the efforts of Camilla and Julian and the countless others who are continuing this battle".

"Please, as a nation, let's get in behind this cause, sign petitions, go to rallies, show support on social media, whatever it takes, for none of us know if or when we, or those we love, may be faced with this battle."

Mr and Mrs Cox are nearing the end of their tandem cycle ride from Dunedin to Wellington, towing the coffin and with a skeleton named Hope seated behind them.

The coffin and skeleton "represent Kiwis who are dying because they don't have access to life-saving medicines," said Julian Cox.

The couple are seeking to raise awareness for a petition and have been collecting signatures during their 18-day ride through the South Island.

The petition, organised by Patient Voice Aotearoa, asks Parliament to urge the Minister of Health to conduct external reform of Pharmac and to double Pharmac's budget immediately, with a plan to triple the budget within two years.

The petition is aiming for 250,000 signatures and can be viewed and signed via the website rip.kiwi

The couple travelled through Otago, Southland and Canterbury on their way to Ward, where they were scheduled to arrive on Sunday and then Picton.

The tandem and coffin will cross Cook Strait by ferry next Wednesday 22 to Wellington, where the coffin will be left on the steps of Parliament.

The campaign is doubly important to the Cox family because Julian and Camilla's 19-year-old daughter Rachael has cystic fibrosis.

"New life-saving and life-changing medications are now available for cystic fibrosis but we can't access them in New Zealand, despite these medicines being funded in countries like Australia and Britain," Julian Cox said.

"Pharmac has agreed to fund at least one of these treatments, Kalydeco, with 'low priority'. This effectively means Kalydeco will never be funded. Pharmac understands that it makes economic sense to fund the medicine but they will only fund it if they can 'afford to'."

Cox said the Government "needs to spend an adequate amount on medications and double Pharmac's budget"