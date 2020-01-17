Nowhere to hide for dangerous drivers as dash cams catch their deadly antics

Jaz Smith caught this dangerous driving on State Highway 4 on her dash cam.

An upsurge in dash cam footage of dodgy driving is being welcomed by police, who say it'll lead to better prosecutions.

Jaz Smith captured some risky passing by a Jucy campervan on her dash cam on Tuesday just days after Stuff ran a story showing a driver overtaking on double yellow lines, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision that was also caught on a dash cam.

Smith's video shows a Jucy campervan overtaking a truck and trailer on State Highway Four in the King Country. After following the truck, the camper overtakes on a short straight piece of road, which goes into a bend. The camper narrowly misses being hit by a ute coming the opposite direction around the bend.

Jaz Smith Dash cam footage shows a hired campervan passing a truck approaching a corner on SH4 in the King Country.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said dash cam footage was incredibly helpful for police and they were noticing more people had dash cams.

"For us it's gold," said Penno. "It provides evidence."

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno says dash cam footage is incredibly helpful for police.

If people caught dash cam footage of dangerous driving and passed it on to police, Penno said they would follow it up.

"If we get that footage we will act on it."

Penno said in order to investigate they also had to have the car registration number from the vehicle involved.

"Extreme driving behaviour won't be tolerated.

"A lot of those vehicles have passengers, what are they doing and what are they saying to the driver? Because they will be (potentially) killed or injured."

Penno said having more dash cams on the road meant people could provide evidence of dangerous driving and it also made drivers think twice about how they drove.

Instead of only keeping an eye out only for police bad drivers faced having a potential witness with video evidence in any other car on the road around them.

With this technology becoming cheaper Penno believed it would be like when the *555 number was introduced.

"We got some excellent apprehensions from the *555."

Smith said she was shocked when the camper decided to overtake on the bend.

"What kind of person would try to overtake on that corner? It wasn't just a car, it was a truck and a massive trailer (they were passing).

"They had no way of knowing what was coming from around that corner."

Smith said she had passed on the dash cam footage to police.

"I think it's good, everyone should have one."