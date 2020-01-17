Auckland lawyer suspended after ninth breach in two decades

Hong's appeal hearing is scheduled for the High Court at Auckland in April (file photo).

A lawyer with a chequered past has lodged an appeal after he was once again suspended for misconduct.

Solicitor Boon Gunn Hong was ordered to pay the Auckland Standards Committee $35,850 at a late December hearing of the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal.

That followed an earlier hearing where he was found guilty of wilful misconduct.

His misdeeds consisted of a wilful contravention of trust accounting regulations by obstructing a trust account inspector from completing a review, the tribunal found.

Hong refused repeated requests for access to trust accounting records and would not let the inspector visit his offices to review the complete files.

He also persistently refused to give the inspector access to client files.

"The result of those refusals was that the review of Mr Hong's trust account was compromised and frustrated," the tribunal's decision said.

SUPPLIED The Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary tribunal, chaired by retired Judge Bernard Kendall (pictured), found Boon Gunn Hong guilty of misconduct.

Trust accounts are used by lawyers for client funds, for example in property settlements.

They are subject to reviews by the Law Society's Inspectorate, focussed on accounting procedures and controls.

The Standards Committee sought costs, to suspend Hong for three months, and for him to be prohibited from resuming practice on his own account until approved by the tribunal.

Counsel for the committee Paul Collins submitted the penalties were warranted because of the seriousness of his conduct and complete lack of remorse.

Collins said the solicitor showed an "obdurate attitude", refusing to accept he had done wrong,

Hong went as far as to say he would do the same again in a future trust account inspection, Collins said.

"He has no credit available for insight and is a peril to his clients and the public with a high possibility of recurrence."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Hong is pursuing an appeal against the finding (file photo).

Collins further submitted Hong's lengthy disciplinary record indicated he had not learned from his past mistakes.

He was earlier found guilty of misconduct and conduct unbecoming under the Law Practitioners Act.

Since 1997, Hong has also chalked up six findings of unsatisfactory conduct by the Standards Committee or Legal Complaints Review Officer.

A finding of misconduct had been confirmed by the High Court.

Hong held to his view that he had grounds to refuse to give up his files.

He submitted he should not be exposed to any penalties or costs and a censure was the only appropriate penalty.

The tribunal, chaired by Judge Bernard Kendall, disagreed.

It ordered him to pay the Standards Committee $35,850, suspended him from practice for three months and prohibited him from practising on his own account until approved by the tribunal.

Hong is pursuing an appeal against both the latest guilty finding and the penalty, which will be heard in the High Court at Auckland in April.