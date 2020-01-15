Auckland pet owner 'traumatised' after cat shot with an arrow

Bosley is recovering at home after having an arrow removed from his back.

Warning: Some people may find the images below disturbing

An Auckland pet owner has been left traumatised after finding her Tonkinese cat with an arrow in its back.

Jo Eden said she was reading a book at her Glen Eden home on Tuesday morning with two of her cats when she heard a "terrible crash" near the cat door.

Both her and the cats leapt off the bed to find out what had happened, when she heard her third cat, Bosley, howling in pain.

Eden found Bosley hiding under the van on her driveway and no matter what she did, he refused to come out.

JO EDEN The arrow narrowly missed entering Bosley's abdominal cavity.

Eden said she had to drag him out from under the vehicle and saw an arrow stuck in his back when she picked him up.

She rushed him to the vet where he was sedated and X-rays were taken.

He was then put under anaesthetic and the arrow was removed.

STUFF Police are investigating after a cat was found with an arrow in its back.

Eden said the vet said Bosley had been lucky the arrow had narrowly missed entering his abdominal cavity, lodging into the muscle of his spine instead.

Bosley was cleaned up and given antibiotics, but the whole ordeal had been "traumatising" for her and her pet, she said.

He hadn't moved much since he came home from the vet, choosing to sleep on the couch.

JO EDEN Bosley was howling in pain from the arrow getting lodged in his back.

When he did walk, he was doing so with a limp and it was just a "waiting game" to make sure there wasn't any further damage to worry about.

Eden said she was worried about other cats in the area as if someone shot her cat, "why wouldn't they do it again?"

She said she didn't believe it had been an accident.

JO EDEN An X-ray shows the arrow lodged in the cat's spinal muscle.

Constable Robert Manson of New Lynn Police said the incident was being investigated.

Manson said police received a report that Eden had found her pet with an injury which looked to be inflicted by a weapon.

He asked that anyone with information contact him on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.