Four people injured in prison van crash north of Taupō

The crashed prison van can be seen here on its side, to the right.

A prison van travelling between Rimutaka Prison and Spring Hill Corrections facility has crashed, injuring four prisoners.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1, Atiamuri, north of Taupō at 4.10pm.

One person is in a serious condition and others have been treated with moderate injuries, a St John's spokesperson said.

SUPPLIED There was a large number of emergency responders at the scene of the crashed prison van.

Corrections Acting Deputy National Commissioner Brigid Kean said there were two staff members and four prisoners in the vehicle.

All four prisoners have been taken to hospital for medical assessment and treatment of their injuries, Kean said.

The two staff members were not injured and have not been taken to hospital, Kean said.

"There is no threat to public safety."

Kean said the accident will be subject to a police investigation, and Worksafe has been notified.