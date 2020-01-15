One dead, others injured after boat overturns off Manukau Heads, near Auckland

The lighthouse at the Manukau Heads, where emergency services are working at the scene of a boating incident.

One person is dead and two others were hospitalised after a boating incident off Auckland's Manukau Heads, Auckland, police confirmed.

A spokeswoman said police were notified shortly after 9pm and that "initial indications suggest the boat overturned".

Those hospitalised had minor injuries.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fire and Emergency Services were also at the scene, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The Manukau Heads are at the northern tip of the Awhitu Peninsula, between the Tasman Sea and Manukau Harbour.

MORE TO COME.