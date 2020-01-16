Stormy in eastern Australia, cyclone forming in tropics,

The weather over most of New Zealand is expected to stay largely settled in the week ahead, even as storms with heavy rain batter eastern Australia and a tropical cyclone forms directly to the north near Fiji.

The chief exception to New Zealand's settled outlook is in the southeast of the North Island, with MetService expecting southerlies and southeasterlies bringing rain or showers to Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa through the weekend.

Information from the Fiji Meteorological Service shows a tropical low to the northeast of Fiji is expected to become a category 1 cyclone later Thursday or overnight and track southeast across Fiji during Friday and into Saturday. It is expected to reach category 2 strength by Saturday morning.

The track map shows the centre of the category 2 cyclone passing to the south of the southern Tongan islands during Saturday.

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said the remnants of the storm were not expected to track near New Zealand. "It will be quite far to the east of us by the time it comes to our latitudes," she said.

The models were fairly consistent about that track, giving good confidence about the outlook.

GETTY IMAGES Heavy rain is falling in parts of eastern Australia, and a tropical cyclone if forming near Fiji, but in New Zealand the weather is mostly settled and looking to stay that way.

"The ridge of high pressure we have over us isn't just bringing settled weather to many places. It's also protecting us from these lows coming toward us," Murray said.

The main impact from the remnants of the cyclone when it was on New Zealand's east was expected to be a swell pulse coming into the North Island east coast next Tuesday and Wednesday.

MetService data shows parts of Northland, where soils are very dry and approaching drought levels in places, received some rain in the past day or two, but Murray said there was no sign for now of the sort of rain needed to replenish the region's soils until at least March.

NADI TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE A tropical cyclone is set to batter Fiji in the next day or two. Its remnants are expected to pass too far to the east of New Zealand to have much impact on this country.

The remains of the cyclone expected to pass to the east next week were not expected to bring rain to New Zealand.

Auckland is expected to be mainly fine through to the end of the weekend with temperatures warming gradually to a forecast high of 27 degrees Celsius on Monday.

In Wellington, where Monday is a public holiday to mark the region's anniversary, the temperature is expected to get back up to 20C by Sunday. There's a fair amount of cloud in the outlook through to Monday but it is expected to be mostly dry.

Christchurch is forecast to be fine with some cloud through to the end of the weekend, but the temperature will be unspectacular - getting up to 23C by Sunday.