Paw Justice offers $1000 reward after cat shot with arrow in West Auckland

Bosley is recovering at home after having an arrow removed from his back.

Warning: Some people may find the images below disturbing

An animal advocacy group is offering $1000 for information related to the shooting of a Tonkinese cat in Auckland.

On Tuesday morning, Jo Eden said she was reading a book at her Glen Eden home with two of her cats when she heard a "terrible crash" near the cat door.

Both her and the cats leapt off the bed to find out what had happened, when she heard her third cat, Bosley, howling in pain.

After dragging him out from underneath a van on her driveway, she saw there was an arrow stuck in his back.

STUFF Police are investigating after a cat was found with an arrow in its back.

She rushed him to the vet where he was sedated and X-rays were taken.

He was then put under anaesthetic and the arrow was removed.

Now, Paw Justice is helping Eden by trying to get information related to the incident.

JO EDEN The arrow narrowly missed entering Bosley's abdominal cavity.

"Although Bosley is now home recovering, let's see if we can get some information flowing so we can locate the perpetrator(s) and help out the police," a post on its Facebook page said.

"Reward of $1000 for information leading to the successful location and prosecution of the people responsible."

Paw Justice went on to say that cruelty against cats has been rising steady over the years.

JO EDEN An X-ray shows the arrow lodged in the cat's spinal muscle.

Eden said Bosley had been lucky the arrow had narrowly missed entering his abdominal cavity, lodging into the muscle of his spine instead.

Bosley was cleaned up and given antibiotics, but the whole ordeal had been "traumatising" for her and her pet, she said.

Eden said she was worried about other cats in the area as if someone shot her cat, "why wouldn't they do it again?"

She said she didn't believe it had been an accident.

Constable Robert Manson of New Lynn Police said the incident was being investigated.

Manson said police received a report that Eden had found her pet with an injury which looked to be inflicted by a weapon.

He asked that anyone with information contact him on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.