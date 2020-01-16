Five Taupō homes set on fire, police on lookout for vehicles

A deliberately lit fire in the settlement of Hatepe forced a family to escape from their home on Sunday 12 January (file image).

Police are on the lookout for sightings of vehicles following a number of arsons at Lake Taupō properties on Sunday, January 12.

In the early hours of Sunday, five properties were damaged by intentionally lit fires on the eastern side of Lake Taupō in Tauranga Taupō, Waitetoko and Hatepe.

The fire in Hatepe was particularly concerning, a police statement said, as a family was asleep at the address when it was set alight.

Fortunately the family became aware of the fire and managed to leave without injury or loss of life.

However, two houses were completely destroyed.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said police know these incidents are extremely distressing for all involved, and also for the wider community.

Police are asking to hear from anyone who saw vehicles travelling on or around State Highway One in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In particular any vehicles sighted entering or leaving Hatepe, Waitetoko and Tauranga Taupō, Livingstone said.

"We would especially be keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured vehicle details.

"And of course, if anyone has any other information about these arsons or the people involved, we would strongly urge you to come forward and share that information with police."

People can get in touch with Taupō police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200114/9694.

Information can also be given anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.