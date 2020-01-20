Elite climbers fell 100m to death on remote Fiordland mountain face

The NZ Alpine Team - an elite group of young climbers - has lost five members since 2013.

Two climbers that plunged 100 metres to their deaths in Fiordland were only the third team to tackle the challenging mountain face.

Conor Jon Neil Smith, 22, and Sarwan Philip Chand, 27, were found dead below a climbing route known as Maid Marian, on the south face of Mt Marian in the Darren Mountains, in April 2017.

Coroner David Robinson began a three day hearing on Monday into the circumstances of the deaths and is considering recommendations.

Four people have died on New Zealand mountains since December, including Sharwan Chand, left, and Conor Smith.

The men were both members of the elite New Zealand Alpine Team and the role of the team has come under scrutiny after five members died in five years.

Although none of the deaths happened on official NZAT trips, they prompted former team members and other climbers to voice concerns about a culture that pushed young climbers too far, too quickly.

NEW ZEALAND ALPINE TEAM Sarwan Chand's NZAT profile said the former Canterbury man studied at Lincoln University and enjoyed climbing, running, mountain biking and snowboarding

Soon after, the Expedition Climbers Club (ECC), of which the NZAT is an initiative, announced a review into Smith and Chand's deaths.

Team leaders are expected to give evidence during the hearing but the review has been suppressed by the court.

Expert witness Geoff Wayatt told the coroner Smith and Chand planned to spend two days climbing Maid Marian – a "conservative" approach, he said.

NEW ZEALAND ALPINE TEAM Conor Smith was one of two men killed in a fall while climbing in Fiordland.

It had previously been climbed twice, including by mentors in the Alpine Team Daniel Joll and Ben Dare.

It involved two faces and the men intended to bivouac between the lower wall and upper section.

However, they fell about a third of the way up the first face.

There were no witnesses or survivors to the fall but the recovered equipment showed Smith was the lead climber and was about 17m above Chand, who was belaying, when Smith fell.

There was no clue as to what caused him to fall but it could have included a hand or foot slip, a dislodged rock, failed hand grip or slippery foot conditions.

"It was a steep rock cliff so the fall would have been close to a free fall," Wayatt said.

It appeared the men were anchored at two points but both anchors failed during the fall.

It was usual for climbers to have "protection" such as a cam, chock, sling or piton between the belayer and the lead climber, about every 10m, to help arrest a fall.

But it was uncertain whether any protection equipment had been put in place. None was found on the rope but some broken equipment was discovered.

The route was challenging and not to be taken lightly, Wayatt said.

"Based on the knowledge of their past climbing experience it would appear that both Conor and Sarwan were very capable of climbing at that technical level...

"They had significant advice on route location and skills required. They knew the area. It would appear to me that they've gathered a lot of information about it."

NZ Alpine Team member, Ari Kingan, 21, died after losing his footing on a descent of Mt Aspiring in 2014, and mentor Jamie Vinton-Boot, 30, was killed in an avalanche in the Remarkables the year before.

In October 2018 Caleb Jennings died after climbing near Mt Harper, in Mid Canterbury, on October 22.

None of the deaths happened on official NZAT trips.

