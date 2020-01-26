Christchurch Ethiopians without a church making do in makeshift space

Performance highlights from the Ethiopian Epiphany event at the Hagley Sports Centre in Christchurch.

An African religious group without a church in Christchurch is holding weekly services in a suburban garage.

The Ethiopian orthodox church plays a vital role in the city's small but passionate community, but a dream to own their own space has stalled despite having saved about $100,000. The church was first registered in 2010 and about 40-50 people are involved.

The majority of Ethiopians in New Zealand arrived as refugees, forced to leave their homeland in the Horn of Africa as a result of internal conflicts, droughts and floods.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Ethiopian Orthodox Church doesn't have a church, so it meets in a converted garage at the home of its head priest, Kinfegebriel Tkklemaren, pictured.

In the meantime, Sunday services are held in a converted garage at the Linwood home of senior priest Kinfegebriel Tkklemaren.

Often worshippers are forced to stand outside for the service, which can last three to four hours.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Ethiopian Epiphany event at the Hagley Sports Centre. Sendal Solomon, 24, right, with her daughter, Mureal Elia, and Mureal's godmother, Miron Habte.

Tkklemaren said so far the church had not attracted any complaints from neighbours, but the possibility weighed heavily on his mind.

Last year church leaders approached the Christchurch Catholic diocese to discuss possible support for a building.

They have regularly discussed their needs with Christchurch MPs Poto Williams and Ruth Dyson and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Kidus Okubamichael, 2, amuses himself while at a church celebration.

Dyson said she had approached the Catholic Church and planned to follow up with them on behalf of the Ethiopian community.

Christchurch Bishop Paul Martin said Tkklemaren told him about the church's need for a building at a meeting.

"There was no commitment made at this stage to any of our churches being made available to the orthodox community as we will be needing most of them in the immediate future."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Tkklemaren says the church has not attracted any complaints from neighbours, but the possibility weighs heavily on his mind.

Any longer term possibilities would need "more discussion", he said.

The community will continue to meet in their converted garage or hire out halls for larger events.

Last week the group hosted the first national celebration of Timkat, or Ethiopian Epiphany – a religious and community event dating back to the fourth century – at South Hagley Park and the Hagley Sports Centre.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Two-month-old Mureal Elia was baptised at the Ethiopian Epiphany event in Christchurch.

A group of about 80 men, women and children in distinctive white dresses, robes and suits hemmed with multicoloured embroidered patterns gathered in the car park.

After a procession around a cricket field behind a priest with a model of the ark of the covenant, the group gathered again for a ceremony and celebratory meal in the sports centre.

The unique event was officially recognised by Unesco in December as an important "intangible cultural heritage" in need of better protection around the world.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Ethiopian Orthodox Church priests Tekle Slasseie, left, Ermias Ayele, Kinfegebriel Tkklemaren, and Kesis Zerihun.

Tkklemaren said Ethiopian national identity was strongly intertwined with the church.

"The culture and religion are very, very linked. Without religion, there is no culture."

First-time mother Sendal Solomon, 24, was elated the day coincided with the baptism of her two-month-old, Mureal Elia.

Solomon moved from Ethiopia to Sudan with her mother and siblings after her father's death when she was 6.

Life in the predominantly Muslim country was "very hard" as they were forced to hide their religion, Solomon said.

After five years in Sudan the family was accepted as part of New Zealand's refugee quota in 2011.

Solomon said she was very happy to be in New Zealand where they were free to practice their religion without fear.

"When we came here we felt like we were at home."