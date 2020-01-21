Man wins $48,000 refund battle over 'unacceptably loud' engine in Holden V8

A Holden Commodore SSV Redline, with a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine, similar to the one at the centre of Porirua man Anthony Wilson’s successful battle for a refund.

A Kiwi man has won his case for a refund after complaining his Holden V8 was too loud.

Anthony Wilson purchased the four-year-old Holden Commodore VF2 SS-V Redline 6.2L from Value Motors in 2019.

But he soon found something amiss with the powerful Aussie muscle car.

When started, the V8 engine made a noise he described as a "guttural knock" unlike anything he heard from similar Holdens he had earlier owned.

The noise subsided after a few minutes as the car warmed up.

He took the vehicle back to the Lower Hutt dealer soon after purchase.

It sent the car to a Holden agent, which after consultation with the manufacturer said the engine noise was a standard operating characteristic of the vehicle.

Wilson disagreed.

He took his claim for a refund to the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal on the grounds the car was not of acceptable quality under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

But it was to be a winding road before he eventually won a full refund on the $47,995 purchase price.

The Tribunal's judgement notes Value Motors said there was nothing wrong with the vehicle on the basis of a report from Holden service agent Brendan Foot Supersite claiming the noise was "a normal characteristic" of the engine.

That finding involved sending a recording to Holden New Zealand, which advised no work was needed to rectify the noise, along with checking the engine.

Wilson then enlisted the help of specialist engineer Marc Mulholland, of Llama Engineering, who had considerable experience with the General Motors LS series engines used in the Holden.

Mulholland reported the engine had a high level of piston slap, with one extremely loud piston.

Piston slap is where the piston rocks laterally in the cylinder hitting the walls, as opposed to simply moving up and down as desired.

When placed in drive with the engine slightly loaded, the car was "unacceptably loud," Mulholland said.

He warned Wilson not to drive the car in its present state, and wrote a report saying the level of pistol slap was damaging the engine.

Mulholland later gave evidence at the Tribunal's hearing in support of Wilson.

To find out what cylinder was making the noise would at minimum require a basic rebuild of the engine, costing thousands, or at worst a complete tear-down and rebuild, costing upwards of $11,000, he said.

In response, Value Motors produced a report by Karl Pemberton, an automotive engineer of Auto Assess.

Pemberton said there was no evidence of mechanical failure and therefore no need for repairs.

Piston slap on that type of V8 engine was "extremely common," he said.

However, an assessor for the Tribunal said after having listened to the recording of the engine, there was a clear case of piston slap.

In his experience, the noise gave cause for concern about the longevity of the engine, because pistons were more likely to crack when they made such noise.

Further testing by Mulholland following the hearing led him to say he had no confidence in the engine's longevity.

Tribunal adjudicator Jason McHerron said he and the assessor preferred Mulhollands evidence to that of Pemberton and the earlier assessment at Brendan Foot Supersite commissioned by the dealer.

"I accept Mr Mulholland's evidence that the excessive mechanical noise undermines confidence in the engine's longevity."

On that basis, he concluded the car failed to meet the acceptable quality guarantee in the Consumer Guarantees Act.

The Tribunal ordered Value Motors to refund the full purchase price for the vehicle, $47,995, within 14 days.