Cruise ships in Auckland harbour cancel ferry services for commuters

Locals from across Waiheke Island gathered at Morra Hall in Oneroa in June to listen to what Fullers had to say about their concerns with the ferry service to and from Auckland city.

Cruise ships have caused the cancellation of at least four ferry services in the past week, stopping commuters from getting to work, a Waiheke Island resident says.

Jenny Nicholls, who uses the Fullers 360 ferry every day to get to work in the Auckland CBD, is frustrated that her 7.30am service continues to be cancelled for cruise ships berthing in the harbour.

Since January 14, three ferry sailings, which have a capacity of 400, have been cancelled, she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Three ferry sailings from Waiheke Island to Auckland's CBD have been cancelled in the past week.

"It seems to be happening much more often this year," Nicholls said.

READ MORE:

* Fullers ferry breakdown leaves hundreds stranded in Auckland’s Devonport

* Faster reform of Waiheke Island ferry services needed: MP Nikki Kaye

* Waiheke ferry row: Fullers boss to meet mayor in wake of 'spirited' ferry meeting

* Fullers taking 'customers for granted' over Waiheke Island ferry service - councillor

* Unreliable Stanley Bay ferry service comes under Auckland Transport control

"It's really worrying – the cruise liners should surely park during the night to avoid holding up ferry commuters who, like all workers, need to get to their jobs, lectures, appointments and meetings, or catch planes, buses or trains."

GOOGLE MAPS Hundreds of commuters were left stranded at Matiatia Ferry Terminal on Waiheke Island as the 7.30am service to Auckland was cancelled.

On Tuesday morning, Nicholls said the queue at Matiatia Ferry Terminal was full of people rearranging their travel plans or letting their bosses know they would be late for work.

"The Fullers ferry captain apologised to us – it must be just as annoying for them."

On the Fullers 360 website, a travel alert was posted early on Tuesday morning to warn commuters that cruise ships had arrived at Princess Wharf and Queens Wharf.

It said the ships were due to depart at 7pm and 10pm and "could have an impact on all our ferry services".

That included Auckland City, Bayswater, Beach Haven, Birkenhead, Devonport, Hobsonville Point and Waiheke Island services.

The alert said commuters should allow extra travel time as it is unsafe for ferries to move while a cruise ship is maneuvering in the ferry basin.

"Due to high volume of cruise ship visitors, there may be larger queues and possible delays as boarding will take longer."

It advised that the 6.45am service from Auckland to Devonport and the return service was cancelled because of a ship berthing at Princess Wharf.

Nicholls also received an alert at 7.09am that the Waiheke Island to Auckland ferry at 7.30am had been cancelled.

Another travel alert said the 9.30am Auckland to Waiheke Island service would be delayed.

Fullers 360 has been contacted for comment.