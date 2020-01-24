Search for missing swimmer off Dunedin coast suspended

Divers and a drone have been deployed to find a teenager missing near Dunedin’s Second Beach.

Police have still not found a teenage boy who went missing after jumping into the water near a Dunedin beach on Thursday.

Divers and inflatable rescue boats are scouring the rocky coast for the teen who went missing off Second Beach Rd, near Cliffs Rd, about 4.30pm.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Rescuers search an area near Dunedin's Second Beach.

It is understood the boy jumped into the water and did not resurface, triggering a police search.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou has placed a three-day rāhui (a temporary closure) from Black Head to Tow Rock, which applied to the gathering of kaimoana and recreational activities such as surfing and fishing.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The dramatic cliffs just south of Dunedin's Second Beach.

His family were escorted to the site by police.

A helicopter, police officers and surf lifesaving crews combed the south end of St Clair Beach towards Second Beach for several hours but found no sign of the teen on Thursday.

Teams searched again on Friday but could not find him. The search will resume at 8am on Saturday, police said.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF The search around the southern point of Southern Beach will start again on Saturday.

Police said in a statement that were officers were working with Surf Life Saving NZ, Land Search and Rescue (SAR) and Marine SAR to try find the boy.

A shoreline search was completed on Friday morning and the police dive squad was on the scene.

A LandSAR drone was being used to scout off the southern point of Second Beach.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The area south of Second Beach is thick with kelp, which batters against steep cliffs.

Divers could be seen in the water, a person was searching the steep cliff face around Second Beach, and lifeguards in six inflatable rescue boats were scouring the rocky coast, which features large amounts of kelp.

According to MetService, the water temperature in Dunedin on Friday was 14 degrees Celsius and the surf was forecast to be good. St Clair Beach was expected to have 0.7 metre easterly swells and wind gusts of up to 30kmh.

The forecast for Dunedin on Friday was for morning low cloud, then high cloud in the evening.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF The search for a missing teen near Second Beach in Dunedin will resume on Saturday morning.

Second Beach, which has a stoney beachfront, is a popular spot for surfers and can be reached by the Second Beach track. The track reopened in August after slips closed it for two years. It is not patrolled by Surf Life Saving NZ.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Emergency services search for a teen boy missing off the coast of Dunedin’s Second Beach.