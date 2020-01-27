National MP's husband, son face trial for alleged animal cruelty against cows

Louis Kuriger, MP Barbara Kuriger's husband, at an earlier appearance in the Palmerston North District Court.

A veterinarian is "disgusted" a herd of cows belonging to the husband and son of a National MP suffered months of severe pain before receiving treatment.

Tony Michael Kuriger and Louis Stephen Kuriger are on trial in the Palmerston North District Court before Judge Lance Rowe, with no jury, each facing 11 charges of ill-treating animals.

Tony Kuriger is the son and Louis the husband of Barbara Kuriger, the National Taranaki-King Country MP who was once the party's spokeswoman for rural communities. She does not face any charges.

The two men are directors of Oxbow Dairies Ltd, which entered into a sharemilking agreement on a dairy farm at Hukanui, near Eketāhuna.

Between October 2016 and April 2017, veterinarians treated lame cows at the property, which would later prompt a complaint to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Veterinarian Charlotte Gibson visited the farm on December 23, 2017, and inspected 10 lame cows and one lame bull.

Eight of the cows had lameness so severe that Gibson recommended they have claw amputations or be euthanised. Tony Kuriger chose to have them amputated.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Tony Kuriger, MP Barbara Kuriger's son, in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

When veterinarians arrived to perform the surgeries on January 6, 2018, only seven of the diagnosed cows were brought to the yards.

Bandages were changed on January 12 and Tony Kuriger was told he would need to remove them four days later.

Five weeks later, Gibson visited the property and found the cows still had bandages covering their feet. She told Tony Kuriger they must be removed immediately. She returned a week later to find the bandages still on the cows.

Photographs showed one of the cows had a severe maggot infestation, which had resulted from the bandage cutting into the remaining claw.

While the cow was being euthanised, another one in the yard fell over. That cow had a broken femur and was in significant pain. Despite the injury, the cow had been milked daily and not received treatment. It was euthanised.

"This cow would have suffered an extreme amount of discomfort and stress," she told the court on Monday.

Henry Cooke/Stuff National MP Barbara Kuriger reads a written statement about animal cruelty charges in early 2018.

In March, another cow was found at the back of the property with a severe foot and leg infection. It was also put down.

In total, 74 cows were treated for lameness and 25 were euthanised.

Infections in some cows were so severe they had spread to the joints, causing chronic septic arthritis.

Gibson estimated the cows were lame for up to two months before receiving treatment, but others could have been injured longer.

Veterinarians handed the Kurigers a plan to stop the injured cows from being milked. But, despite their injuries, many were still forced to endure the arduous walk to the dairy shed to be milked each day.

"They were supposed to be in the paddock where... grass is softer. All this is unnecessary pain the animal has to go through."

According to court documents, when approached by officials, Tony Kuriger declined to be interviewed. Louis did not respond to requests for comment.

Gibson found stones sprawled across the concrete yards and said it was likely these cut the cows' feet.

It is common practice for dairy sheds to be hosed down after each milking session to prevent this from happening.

Tony Kuriger told her the farm had experienced staffing problems and had poor yards.

"The condition of the cows horrified me... I was disgusted," Gibson told the court.

Defence lawyer Susan Hughes said Tony Kuriger was "stressed and depressed" at the time. But he had sought veterinarian help when the problem developed.

He had intended to use the veterinarian reports to get the land owners to upgrade tracks and yards on the farm.

Only four of the 16 reports were sent to Tony Kuriger and there was no mention of the request for cows to be dried until March 6. There was also no record of a cow falling in the yards.

"You did nothing to challenge him as to whether the cows had been dried off or not," Hughes told Gibson.

"You never gave him a chance to explain."

The defence presented an invoice that showed Tony Kuriger bought a foot mat on March 6 to put in the yard.

The Kurigers have won awards for their farming. Barbara Kuriger was named the 2012 dairy woman of the year. Her son was sharemilker of the year in 2014, a prize Barbara and Louis Kuriger both won in 1987.

The trial continues.