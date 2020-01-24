Southland meat workers to get back pay for donning and doffing time

Southland meat workers will get backpay for the time spent dressing and undressing on either side of their breaks, but how much it will cost companies has yet to become public.

New Zealand Meat Workers Union Invercargill secretary Gary Davis confirmed that the union has reached a settlement agreement with Blue Sky Meats in relation to the Employment Court's "Donning and Doffing" judgement.

The union is also in talks with Alliance Group.

In December 2018, the court ruled that putting on and removing specialised clothing and equipment at the beginning and end of each shift, and at rest and meal breaks, was defined as work.

READ MORE:

* Work breaks: What are your rights?

* Employment Court rules Ovation and Te Kuiti meatworkers not paid correctly

* Blue Sky Meats fined $116,000 for unlawfully discharging meat works' effluent

Meat workers were previously expected to do this during their break times, leaving them with very little time outside of their uniform.

During hearings held in September 2018, the court heard that each worker spent between 15 and 20 minutes every day preparing for breaks.

"Some meat workers have only had five minutes to have a cup of tea," New Zealand Meat Workers Union national secretary Graham Cooke said at the time.

The case was between Ovation Gisborne, Feilding, Te Kuiti Meats and the Meat Workers Union after the parties failed to reach a consensus on how to treat breaks during negotiations for new collective employment agreements.

The Meat Workers Union also asked the Employment Court to decide on whether workers should be paid for breaks and whether they were getting sufficient time for breaks.

On the issue of donning and doffing, judge Bruce Corkill said: "Standing back, I am satisfied that donning and doffing, whether considered with regard to each instance where it occurs, or whether considered cumulatively, is work."

As a result of the ruling, compensation had to be paid to workers who had lots of break time.

The terms of the union's agreement with Blue Sky was confidential but, "both parties are relatively happy with the agreement," he said.

Blue Sky has now started the process of paying backpay to workers who would have been affected by the ruling.

Blue Sky chief executive Todd Grave said: "We are happy to have addressed this important employment issue and are now focused on the current season."

It is understood that Alliance will follow suit later this year.

Alliance general manager for people and safety Chris Selbie said the group was in discussions with the union.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further," he said.