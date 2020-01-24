Russian women shoulder-tapped for rugby sevens career

Rugby and sevens aren't big in Russia, but Anna Baranchuk, left, and Kristina Seredina turned professional after being invited to give sevens a go.

Kristina Seredina and Anna Baranchuk knew next to nothing about rugby a decade ago - now it's their job.

They're professionals, part of the 16-woman squad Russia has sent to the HSBC Rugby NZ Sevens in Hamilton.

It's their first time in Aotearoa, and they managed to squeeze in a visit the beach, Rotorua's geysers and Putaruru's Blue Spring around training camp.

Saturday morning is business time - their first match, against the USA, is due to kick off at 10.14am.

﻿But, ten years ago, Seredina didn't know a thing about rugby, which isn't a common sport in Russia.

Handball was her domain, and she'd just finished her career when the manager of the national rugby sevens team suggested a code change.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The Russian women's first game of the NZ leg will be against the USA.

Now she's played for ten years - three of those in the the national team - she's captivated by the speed of sevens.

"It's more dynamic than [15-a-side]," she said, through team manager George Kasparov.

Baranchuk, a forward, comes from a city where rugby's a little more prominent- Novokuznetsk, in the Siberian region.

A friend played but she thought she'd be too small for the sport, until her first professional coach invited her to try in her late teens.

She's now spent five years in the national team and loves tackling.

Because of that, she more naturally leans toward 15-a-side - which both she and Seredina have played for their national team.

In Hamilton, the Russian women are in the same pool as the USA, Australia and Brazil.

"It won't be easy, but we'll do our best," said Kasparov, who helped translate during the interview.

And it's clear what the team is most looking forward to: "I think the most exciting thing for them will be if they win."

Off the field, Seredina and Baranchuk hoped to visit Hobbiton, but think they've run out of time on this trip.

Nor have they had the chance to sample any Kiwi vodka.

"Maybe after the games," Seredina said, with a laugh.

"Yeah. Maybe," Kasparov added.